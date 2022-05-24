Variety of exhibits currently on display

There are some exciting community events (as well as fabulous exhibitions) coming up at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery.
Join them on May 28 for a panel discussion based on Zanny Begg's film work The Beehive, one of the pieces in her current exhibition These Stories Will Be Different.
The Beehive explores the unsolved murder of Juanita Nielsen, an anti-development campaigner and glamorous style icon active in 1970s Kings Cross, Sydney.
Inspired by Zanny's film, panelists Debbie Killian of Shoalhaven Co-housing, and Wesley Hindmarch of Local Architect South Coast will consider ways of balancing development and the needs for increased housing, how to maintain heritage, culture and community and ways to sustain and shape our town's sense of self. Don't miss it!
And if you have not yet seen Zanny's beautiful and thought-provoking work, it is on exhibition until May 28.
A stunning exhibition of works by artist, curator, and long-term National Art School teacher Graham Blondel is also on exhibition until May 28. Mindscapes pops with energy, pattern and colour, building layer on layer, deconstructing and rebuilding. Blondel draws inspiration from his history of travel and fascination with other cultures, mingled with introspection and the inner space of his psyche.
Two new exhibitions also promise to bring joy! Creative Moments, a well-loved annual exhibition of works by Shoalhaven Woodcraft Society, Nowra Spinners and Weavers and Shoalhaven Potters, showcases the creative talents of these local artisans. Works will be available for sale, and all are invited to the opening on Saturday, June 4 at 2-4pm.
From June 4, Mexican-born local artist Lissa Barnum celebrates our region in her joyful exhibition Miracles and Gratitude. Lissa's vibrantly coloured works are created in the Mexican ex-voto miracle style. Miracles and Gratitude is up from June 4 - 25, with an opening event on Friday, June 3 from 6.30-8.30pm.
To find out more or to book into these events go to shoalhavenregionalgallery.com.au/bookings.
Bundanon is a unique place for reflection, creation, and experimentation. Applications for Bundanon's 2023 Artist in Residence program are closing soon.
Each year, hundreds of artists travel to the Shoalhaven to participate in Bundanon's annual Artist in Residence program. This renowned multi-disciplinary residency program is the largest in Australia, offering a unique location in which artists can develop new work and ideas.
The program fulfils Arthur Boyd's vision for Bundanon - that it inspires creativity in everyone. Supporting contemporary arts practice was central to Arthur and Yvonne Boyd's plans when they gifted the Shoalhaven property to the Australian people.
This vision has seen Bundanon establish itself as an engine room for contemporary art practice in Australia, with purpose-built studios and rehearsal spaces suitable for artists of all disciplines.
The Artist in Residence program invites applications for visual and performing arts, music, academic research, dance and literature. The program offers accommodation as well as studio and rehearsal space for people in single and shared apartments and self-contained cottages.
Around 350 people per year spend time in residence at Bundanon working alone or with a group, and past alumni include Ben Quilty, Katie Noonan, Charlotte Wood, Christina Chan, Brook Andrew, Wesley Enoch, William Zappa and Sue Broadway, as well as companies such as Playwriting Australia, TaikOz, Critical Path and the Song Company.
Applications close on June 6. To find out more and apply, visit bundanon.com.au.
Applications for the 2023 Artist in Residence program close on June 6.
Shoalhaven Libraries are pleased to welcome Julie Bennett and Lyn McFarlane in June.
Immersed in the underbelly of the theatre world in the gritty streets of Sydney in 1973, this addictive debut by Julie Bennett will have you wondering just how dangerous ambition - and love - can be. Perfect for fans of Taylor Jenkins Reid and Fiona McIntosh.
It's opening night. The stage is set, the houselights have dimmed and the handsome male lead is waiting.
You have worked so hard and would have done almost anything to get here. But not what they are accusing you of - never that. It's simply bad luck that Australia's darling of opera has gone missing, throwing the spotlight on you just as the whole world is watching history in the making.
But the show must go on and it's all down to you.
Don't miss Julie at Ulladulla Library on June 9 at 11am and Nowra Library on June 10 at 11am.
Lyn McFarlane's novel follows Meredith Griffin who manages the emergency department at St Jude Hospital. A specialist in psychiatric nursing, she's also an expert at hiding her own problems - and solving everyone else's.
When women with the same fatal injury begin turning up in Meredith's emergency ward, their deaths are labelled as suicides. But Meredith isn't so sure. With the help of detective Leo Donnelly, she begins an investigation to prove that the women were murdered.
An atmospheric and intelligent crime thriller set in a hospital where nothing is as it seems.
Lyn will speak at Nowra Library on June 22 at 11am.
Visit shoalhavenlibraries.com.au to book your tickets.