Variety of exhibits currently on display Advertising Feature

Thought-provoking: Zanny Begg's film work The Beehive is part of her current exhibition These Stories Will Be Different on display until May 28. Photo: Supplied

There are some exciting community events (as well as fabulous exhibitions) coming up at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery.

Join them on May 28 for a panel discussion based on Zanny Begg's film work The Beehive, one of the pieces in her current exhibition These Stories Will Be Different.



The Beehive explores the unsolved murder of Juanita Nielsen, an anti-development campaigner and glamorous style icon active in 1970s Kings Cross, Sydney.

Inspired by Zanny's film, panelists Debbie Killian of Shoalhaven Co-housing, and Wesley Hindmarch of Local Architect South Coast will consider ways of balancing development and the needs for increased housing, how to maintain heritage, culture and community and ways to sustain and shape our town's sense of self. Don't miss it!

And if you have not yet seen Zanny's beautiful and thought-provoking work, it is on exhibition until May 28.

A stunning exhibition of works by artist, curator, and long-term National Art School teacher Graham Blondel is also on exhibition until May 28. Mindscapes pops with energy, pattern and colour, building layer on layer, deconstructing and rebuilding. Blondel draws inspiration from his history of travel and fascination with other cultures, mingled with introspection and the inner space of his psyche.

Two new exhibitions also promise to bring joy! Creative Moments, a well-loved annual exhibition of works by Shoalhaven Woodcraft Society, Nowra Spinners and Weavers and Shoalhaven Potters, showcases the creative talents of these local artisans. Works will be available for sale, and all are invited to the opening on Saturday, June 4 at 2-4pm.

From June 4, Mexican-born local artist Lissa Barnum celebrates our region in her joyful exhibition Miracles and Gratitude. Lissa's vibrantly coloured works are created in the Mexican ex-voto miracle style. Miracles and Gratitude is up from June 4 - 25, with an opening event on Friday, June 3 from 6.30-8.30pm.