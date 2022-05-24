Two debut authors to speak at libraries Advertising Feature

Shoalhaven Libraries are pleased to welcome Julie Bennett and Lyn McFarlane in June.

Immersed in the underbelly of the theatre world in the gritty streets of Sydney in 1973, this addictive debut by Julie Bennett will have you wondering just how dangerous ambition - and love - can be. Perfect for fans of Taylor Jenkins Reid and Fiona McIntosh.

It's opening night. The stage is set, the houselights have dimmed and the handsome male lead is waiting.

You have worked so hard and would have done almost anything to get here. But not what they are accusing you of - never that. It's simply bad luck that Australia's darling of opera has gone missing, throwing the spotlight on you just as the whole world is watching history in the making.

But the show must go on and it's all down to you.

Don't miss Julie at Ulladulla Library on June 9 at 11am and Nowra Library on June 10 at 11am.

Lyn McFarlane's novel follows Meredith Griffin who manages the emergency department at St Jude Hospital. A specialist in psychiatric nursing, she's also an expert at hiding her own problems - and solving everyone else's.

When women with the same fatal injury begin turning up in Meredith's emergency ward, their deaths are labelled as suicides. But Meredith isn't so sure. With the help of detective Leo Donnelly, she begins an investigation to prove that the women were murdered.



An atmospheric and intelligent crime thriller set in a hospital where nothing is as it seems.

Lyn will speak at Nowra Library on June 22 at 11am.