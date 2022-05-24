Locals will be armed with the skills to gain employment on the health industry's "frontline" as part of a unique new course offering at TAFE NSW Nowra.
For the first time, a Certificate III in Business Administration (Medical) is being made available to locals via a combination of face-to-face classes and virtual classroom through TAFE NSW Nowra, starting in July.
Advertisement
The course requires full time study and is completed in one semester.
It comes amid a global pandemic which has further highlighted the critical role healthcare administrators play on the frontline of patient management.
Read more:
According to the Australian Government's Job Outlook, employment in the health industry has increased by 22.6 per cent over the past five years, with further strong growth expected.
TAFE NSW medical administration teacher Emma Gemmell, who has previously worked as a medical practice manager and is currently a billing specialist at Wollongong Foot and Ankle Centre, said the Certificate III in Business Administration (Medical) contained four units and qualified graduates to gain work in medical administration at GP clinics, medical centres, specialist rooms, aged care facilities and hospitals.
"It's such a versatile job; you really are an important part of a patient's healthcare team," Mrs Gemmell said.
"Even though you're not a doctor, you're still a part of helping them back to health and to live a better life."
Units in the course include maintaining patient records, medical terminology, and security and storage of drugs.
Mrs Gemmell said attention to detail, empathy and organisational skills were important qualities for a role as a medical administrator.
She said employment outcomes for TAFE NSW graduates were strong and the pandemic had helped underscore the important role medical administrators play.
"When it came to things like telehealth during COVID, good administrators were crucial to ensuring it all ran smoothly and doctors could still do their job smoothly," Mrs Gemmell said.
"It's led to even greater demand for qualified medical administrators, and TAFE NSW gives graduates the job-ready skills they need to make an immediate impact on the workplace."
To explore the range of courses available at TAFE NSW and via TAFE Digital, visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601 for more information.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.