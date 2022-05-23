Artisans of the Shoalhaven are gearing up for their biggest event of the year.
Creative Moments will return to Shoalhaven Regional Gallery in June, showcasing the works of the Shoalhaven Woodcraft Society, Nowra Spinners and Weavers, and Shoalhaven Potters.
This year the exhibition theme is Earthborn. It will feature nearly 200 pieces inspired by nature - from scarves and garments woven in intricate detail, to pottery and woodwork that is visually beautiful yet practical.
While each of the crafts are very different, a common thread of using natural materials unites the artisans, along with members who cross over between the respective clubs.
The three groups have collaborated on Creative Moments for more than 20 years; in that time is has grown from a market day to a fully-fledged art exhibition.
For all of the creatives, the joint exhibition is a highlight of the year.
Denise Stevens of the Nowra Spinners and Weavers said the diverse display draws in a varied crowd of art enthusiasts and builds interest in all three creative societies.
"When we had just a hand-made textile exhibition, there would be a lot of women in the exhibition looking around, and a lot of men pacing up and down outside, looking at their watch and thinking 'how much longer can she be?"
"Now they also come in and get talking to the woodworkers or the potters... it brings in a greater crowd."
Creative Moments will open at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery on Saturday, June 4. Entry is free, and select items will be up for sale.
Artisans showing in the exhibition will also host a demonstration day on June 18, to share their specialist skills with the community.
