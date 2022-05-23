South Coast Register
Artisans unite for Creative Moments - coming soon to Shoalhaven Regional Gallery

Updated May 23 2022 - 2:26am, first published 1:30am
COLLABORATORS: Denise Stevens (Nowra Spinners and Weavers), Alan Stasoukynas (Shoalhaven Woodcraft Society), Donna Weatherby (Shoalhaven Potters) and Annette McCarthy (Nowra Spinners and Weavers) are putting together the annual Creative Moments exhibition at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery.

Artisans of the Shoalhaven are gearing up for their biggest event of the year.

