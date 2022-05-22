Missing Sanctuary Point teen found

A teenager missing from the Sanctuary Point area has been located safe and well.
Patrick O'Leary, 14, was last seen in the Sanctuary Point/St Georges Basin area about 10am Friday, May 20.
When he could not be contacted or located, officers from South Coast Police District were notified and commenced an investigation into his whereabouts.
Following inquiries, the teen was located in North Nowra, about 1.15am today (Sunday, May 22).
Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.
