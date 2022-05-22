South Coast Register

Missing Sanctuary Point teen found

Updated May 22 2022 - 6:45am, first published 6:30am
Sanctuary Point teenager Patrick O'Leary - reported missing on Friday - was found in North Nowra early this morning. Picture: NSW Police Force.

A teenager missing from the Sanctuary Point area has been located safe and well.

