What's on in the Shoalhaven this week?

Australia's largest walk for animal welfare, RSPCA Million Paws Walk, is returning on Sunday, May 29 to help raise much needed funds for animals in need. Shoalhaven Volunteer Branch is hosting a walk at Lions Park, Burrill Lake, from 9:45am. While out and about with your pooch, enjoy coffee and treats, and plenty of fun activities for all the family. The Milton Ulladulla Dog Training Club is running an obedience and agility demonstration before the walk, and will open up the ring after the demo for your dog to try the agility equipment for a gold coin donation.