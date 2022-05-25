What's on in the Shoalhaven this week?

Annie
Albatross Musical Theatre Company
Catch a show before Annie leaves Nowra for good! Brought to you by Albatross Musical Theatre Company, this heart warming tale of a plucky redheaded orphan will grace the stage for three more shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available from Shoalhaven Entertainment centre, both online and at the box office.
Food Month
Shoalhaven Food Network Inc
The Shoalhaven's first ever Celebration of Food Month is going out with a bang. Tonight, celebrity chef Massimo Mele is hosting a luxurious dinner at Ponte Bar and Dining; Willinga Park is hosting its long table lunch on Saturday (May 28); Wildwood in Kangaroo Valley is holding its Terra Firma open fire cooking lunch on Sunday (May 29); and the popular Street Eats and Beats will pop up at Husky Sports on Tuesday (May 31). More events and booking information are available on the Shoalhaven Food Network Inc website.
Celtic Festival
Rotary Club of Berry fundraiser
Step back in time for a day filled with medieval family fun. The Berry Celtic Festival is coming to town on Saturday, 28 May. Complete with jousting, battling mercenaries, pipe bands, terrier dogs, highland dancing, and more, this festival is set to be one for the ages. Saturday 28 May, Berry Showground. Entry is $10 for adults, and free for children under 15; available online from the Rotary Club of Berry. The Berry Celtic Festival is a fundraising project of the Rotary Club of Berry.
Dog Day
RSPCA Million Paws Walk
Australia's largest walk for animal welfare, RSPCA Million Paws Walk, is returning on Sunday, May 29 to help raise much needed funds for animals in need. Shoalhaven Volunteer Branch is hosting a walk at Lions Park, Burrill Lake, from 9:45am. While out and about with your pooch, enjoy coffee and treats, and plenty of fun activities for all the family. The Milton Ulladulla Dog Training Club is running an obedience and agility demonstration before the walk, and will open up the ring after the demo for your dog to try the agility equipment for a gold coin donation.
Coming Up
Our Town Festival
Ulladulla's Dunn and Lewis Centre will be transformed into a festival ground for Our Town: a show with a mega line up, which is putting all the profits back into local causes. The show is featuring major Aussie artists Hockey Dad and Taka Perry, along with regional acts Raised as Wolves, and Chloe Dadd. Our Town is a fundraising festival, with all profits going straight to community causes; the festival is also committed to being zero waste. Tickets are available online.
Coming Up
Earthborn exhibition
Nowra's talented woodcrafters, potters, and spinners and weavers are joining forces for their major exhibition: Creative Moments - Earthborn. Taking inspiration from our natural world, the team of creatives has crafted hundreds of intricate and clever pieces in their chosen mediums. Take in the beauty of each intricate, handcrafted item, and take home your favourite - many of the exhibition pieces will be up for sale. The works will be on display at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery in Nowra from June 4 to 25.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
