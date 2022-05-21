Labor takes narrow lead in Gilmore, as three quarters of ballots counted

Ballot counting in Gilmore has reached the three-quarter mark, and as of this morning Labor's Fiona Phillips is leading by a narrow margin.
75.43 per cent of ordinary votes have been counted, with 1,370 votes currently separating the previous MP and Liberal rival Andrew Constance.
So far, Phillips has 50.98 per cent of the two candidate preferred vote and Constance 49.02.
Individually, Phillips captured 33.66 per cent of the vote and Constance 41.79.
First preference votes have now been returned at all polling places, including prepoll locations. 59 of the electorate's 62 polling locations have reported a preference count.
Locations yet to report a preference count are Batemans Bay prepoll, Nowra prepoll, and Sunshine Bay.
So far there has been a 1.6 per cent swing towards Constance and the Liberals; at the previous election Phillips and Labor held Gilmore with a margin of 2.6 per cent.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
