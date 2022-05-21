There have been a few elections and by-elections held for different levels of government since the start of the COVID pandemic - and in each case there was a significant difference at the polling booth.
There were no democracy sausages, cake stalls or markets, no-one gathering around the entrance and far fewer people heading to the polls as they chose to postal vote instead.
However there is a return to normal for the 2022 Federal Government election and of course the highlight is the return of the democracy sausage, cake stalls and other market stalls.
Australian Community Media (ACM) reporters have been heading out to polling booths to capture that sense of 'a return to the voting norm' on camera.
Here are some pictures taken across the Gilmore electorate and the democracy sausage is definitely back on the table.
