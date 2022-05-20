South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Wheels to Meals luncheons continuing to bring smiles to faces

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 20 2022 - 1:06am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SMILES A PLENTY: Ol;iver Fiala (Left) and Robert Jones (Right) enjoying each others company at the most recent MTW luncheon. Picture: Yadida Sekel.

The Bomaderry Hotel was a place of smiles and laughter on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.