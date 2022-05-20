Wheels to Meals luncheons continuing to bring smiles to faces

The Bomaderry Hotel was a place of smiles and laughter on Wednesday.
A group of 17 Nowra Bomaderry Meals on Wheels clients were treated to lunch at the venue as part of the newly established 'Wheels to Meals' service.
It was a sight that brought smiles to the appreciative clients eyes as they saw the efforts the Bomaderry Hotel had gone to.
The verandah of the dining area was set up exclusively for the pensioners, with plenty of room for their walkers, and a thoughtful sign of welcome on the table.
The generous portions for the main meals gave the clients plenty to cheer about, which was then followed by a spectacular dessert of ice-cream, chocolate sauce and strawberries presented in beautiful cocktail glasses.
Nowra Bomaderry MOW WTM Co-coordinator Yadida Sekel talked highly of the wait staff and the attentiveness and respect they showed to each of the clients.
"The NZ waiter was efficient and so much fun. His attentiveness elicited praise from all," she said.
Long-time MOW client Steve Winchester, who's attended all the lunches over the many years, chose to make an 'ad-lib' speech, the crux of which centered around how lucky the clients were to have such a sound support network from the local MOW branch and their great volunteers.
Next month's luncheon will be at Panda Garden Chinese Restaurant and, like all such outings, is cheap for clients and heavily subsidised by MOW. Every client of the branch receives an invitation.
MOW has five branches in the Shoalhaven and are totally manned by volunteers.
These dedicated locals not only deliver frozen meals on weekdays but also work as cooks, office staff, managers and in a myriad of other roles to the wheels turning at the local branches.
Each division is growing and needs more people to volunteer in whichever role each would like or in which they are skilled.
Wherever you are in the Shoalhaven, there's a MOW distributor near you.
Anyone over 65, regardless of income or health status, is welcome to arrange home delivery of nutritional meals.
The choice of meals is vast at most outlets, and delivery can be either permanent or when illness or incapacity necessitates some temporary help and even if you can't cook or be bothered to cook.
You can call 4422 5111 to become a volunteer or inquire about services.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
