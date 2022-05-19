If it sounds too good to be true, then it probably isn't true, always use common sense. You should inspect the item carefully in person to ensure it is as described in the ad and any issues are known upfront before you exchange any money.

Know who you're dealing with. If you've only ever met someone online or are unsure of the legitimacy of a business, take some time to do a bit more research. It is better to use online sites that you know and trust.



Scammers will set up fake online stores or post goods for sale in buy-swap-sell groups or online classified sites to trick people into buying items that don't exist.

for personal safety and ease, if possible, you should arrange to meet in a busy public place.



Also, it's a good idea to take a family member or friend with you.



Never send money to anyone you don't know. While online transactions can be simple and convenient, please remember that face to face transactions are the best way to minimise the risk of fraudulent activity.