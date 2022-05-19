Nowra Velo Club back and in fine form

The Nowra Velo Club returned to the roads last weekend and showed no signs of rust.
The team visited the Albatross Aviation Technology Park for a day of racing.
Advertisement
Hugh Vaughn returned to the scene of his crash three months ago and blew away any demons left present from his accident by convincingly winning his division one event.
READ MORE:
It was a tight race heading into the closing minutes with Vaughn trailing behind Nathan Crump, Ben Wallis and Brad Oaten.
Vaughn pushed on and found himself slowing creeping ahead of the other three racers, he then blasted around the final corner to cross the line ten metres ahead of Crump.
Wallis crossed the finish line third, followed closely by Oaten.
Josh Henry put forth a strong effort, slipping the bunch to finish solo for fifth, then came Cameron Harrison, Richard Vitiello and Steve Gendek.
The division two race was run as a handicap with the usual D grade riders having the advantage of a lap start.
Alexis Bell was back on the scene following a busy triathlon season, starting back as D grade rider.
The bunch sprint for the line saw Chris Harrison come out on top ahead of Lynne Vaughn and Adrian McMillan.
The group was followed closely behind by Dean Byrne, Gary Bryce, Bill Stahlhut, Ben ter Huurne, Alexis Bell and Zac Peters.
Jamie Overton, Frank Neri, Hubert Driehuis and Matt Grootenboer came through next.
Road racing returns this Saturday with an individual time trial to be held on the club's Braidwood Road short course.
This will depend on the condition of the road following repairs, hole patching and weather.
The clubs junior travellers, Josh Ludman and Curtis Trkulja were racing at Cootamundra for the Coota Classic on Saturday at the Haycarters Annual.
Advertisement
Saturday's racing saw Josh finish in eighth position and Curtis a few seconds back coming in a 22nd.
A slightly different course for the Haycarters on Sunday and this time Curtis was over the line in sixth position while Josh placed eighteenth.
The Illawarra Cycle Club held graded scratch races on their Mount Keira course on Saturday where Ben Wallis and Nathen Crump were the NVC entries.
Wallis placed seventh in the B grade race while Crump punctured.
The previous weekends racing was at Gunning and hosted by the Goulburn Cycle Club.
Advertisement
Wallis was in attendance there also, along with the Harrison team, of Cameron, Chris and Kieren plus Ben ter Huurne.
No high finish places at that event but a puncture for ter Huurne.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.