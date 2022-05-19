South Coast Register

Nowra Velo Club back and in fine form

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 19 2022 - 6:45am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK TO THE TRACK: Ben Wallis and Steve Gendek lead the group in Division One. Picture: Supplied.

The Nowra Velo Club returned to the roads last weekend and showed no signs of rust.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.