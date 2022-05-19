Liberals pledge $6m for Paringa Park if re-elected

A re-elected Morrison Government will provide $6 million to Paringa Park in the Shoalhaven to build a multi-level storage facility.
Paringa Park is a popular picnic and swimming spot near the Shoalhaven River.
As recreational and competitive sailing continues to grow in the area, the new multi-watercraft building and boat launching facility will provide much needed storage space and water access.
The upper level of the building will feature a multifunction room and break out space for meetings or small group gatherings with riverfront views, all accessible via a lift from the ground floor.
The external space provides car and trailer boat parking, a launching facility for watercraft and pedestrian access to the broader precinct.
Liberal candidate for Gilmore, Andrew Constance, said the new facility will meet growing demand in the region.
"It's wonderful to see so many residents in southeast New South Wales getting out on the water and enjoying our beautiful coastline," Mr Constance said.
"This announcement is a practical one. We see the growing demand and a Morrison Government wants to deliver a facility that will be utilized and enjoyed by many."
"Sport is a great way to keep fit, make friends and connect with your local community."
