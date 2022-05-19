South Coast Register
Liberals pledge $6m for Paringa Park if re-elected

Updated May 19 2022 - 5:23am, first published 3:40am
A re-elected Morrison Government will provide $6 million to Paringa Park in the Shoalhaven to build a multi-level storage facility.

