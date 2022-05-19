To celebrate World Bee Day tomorrow [Friday May 20], Shoalhaven City Council has collaborated with local nurseries who are offering native plants for $1 each.
Milton Rural Landcare Nursery and Berry Public School Plant Propagation Nursery are holding a reduced cost promotion to help residents create a bee friendly garden.
The aim is to plant some natives to support bees and local biodiversity.
Milton Rural Landcare Nursery, 14 Deering St, Ulladulla will open for World Bee Day Friday 20 May from 10am - 12pm. Up to 10 native plants for $1 each per customer (normal cost $2.50 thereafter) will be on sale.
Berry Public School Plant Propagation Nursery, Berry Public School, Clarence St, Berry are holding the offer on Wednesday May 25 and Thursday May 26 from 3:30pm - 4:30pm. Up to 10 Native plants for $1 each per customer (normal cost $3.00 thereafter) is what they are offering.
Bees provide many valuable ecosystem services including pollinating food crops and forests and, of course providing delicious honey.
Take advantage of this great offer, pop to one of the above mentioned nurseries to choose bee attracting plants and encourage pollination by native bees and honeybees in your garden.
Council would like to thank you to the volunteer led nurseries for running this generous promotion.
