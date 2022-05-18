South Coast Register
Kiama MP Gareth Ward calls for 'urgent review' of security at Shoalhaven hospital following incident

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 18 2022 - 6:19am, first published 6:00am
Ward calls for review of security at Shoalhaven hospital following stabbing incident

Kiama MP Gareth Ward has called on the state government to undertake an "urgent review" of security at the Shoalhaven hospital, following a recent incident where a nurse was attacked by a knife-wielding patient.

