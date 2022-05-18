Ward calls for review of security at Shoalhaven hospital following stabbing incident

Kiama MP Gareth Ward has called on the state government to undertake an "urgent review" of security at the Shoalhaven hospital, following a recent incident where a nurse was attacked by a knife-wielding patient.
"The recent stabbing of a nurse at Shoalhaven hospital is completely unacceptable behaviour and I make no apologies for putting maximum pressure on the government to ensure that we have the necessary security measures in place," Mr Ward said.
"Clearly, more needs to be done to protect our frontline medical staff.
"That is why I am calling on the NSW Minister for Health to undertake an urgent review of the security arrangements which are currently in place and consider using special constables as part of improving security and safety on-site at Shoalhaven hospital."
Mr Ward called on the NSW Government to provide data on how many security staff are available on-site, shift by shift, at the hospital.
"It is my strong view that if more security staff are required then the Minister for Health then has an obligation to act and do so in the interest of public safety and the safety of all Shoalhaven Hospital staff members," he said.
Shoalhaven hospital general manager, Mr Craig Hamer, said the incident involving the registered nurse on May 3 was reported to SafeWork NSW, and that further action has not been advised of at this stage.
"However any security incident involving violence or threats to staff, patients or visitors are also subject to an internal investigation, which is ongoing at this time," he said.
Mr Hamer said there are a range of measures in place to ensure Shoalhaven hospital is a safe environment for patients and staff.
"There is never an excuse for violence in our facilities and Shoalhaven hospital has in place a number of key strategies to ensure the safest possible environment for staff, patients and visitors," he said.
"These strategies aim to reduce risk by providing a safe physical environment and preventing aggression incidents from occurring through effective communication, good clinical practice and individual skills development.
"Security risk is continuously being reviewed and where issues emerge, they are addressed. NSW Health has a security auditing program that measures compliance with security standards as part of a process of continuous improvement."
The measures include:
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
