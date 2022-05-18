Defending champions Kiama Downs claim second in opening round of IRB Premiership

Kiama Downs SLSC headed to Terrigal last weekend locked and loaded to continue their run of stellar performances at the opening round of the NSW Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) racing Premierships.
As the current NSW Premiers and State Champions, they definitely had a target on their backs as teams zeroed in to take down the titan of a club.
Team Coach and Captain Nathan Foster said the team had been working extremely diligently at training and were looking forward to going up against the other quality teams of the state.
With new faces Ben Scotchy McAllister and Toby Byron making their debuts for the club.
The team definitely did not disappoint.
The Kiama Downs unit put forth a mammoth effort walking away second overall in total points scored on the day.
Four of the local clubs teams finished in top six positioning, securing first, second, fifth and sixth in the open male mass rescue event.
There were a lot of positives to take away from the event including winning more finals than any other club on the day.
Caves Beach SLSC took out the round one victory scoring the most points in the event with a total of 128.
Kiama Downs SLSC scored 113.
Event newcomers Newport rounded out the top three 30 points behind Kiama Downs on 83.
Host team Terrigal came fourth with 74 points.
The conditions over the two days of competition were less than friendly. A northerly swell provided a challenge for the participating teams in the normally calm waters, plus an added layer of fog in the opening hours of the event only added to the difficulty.
The second round of the competition will be held in a fortnight a little closer to home at Bulli and is set to be a tightly fought contest with multiple clubs nipping at each others heals, with just 15 points separating the top sides.
It is sure to be an event to keep your eyes on as the competition heats up.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
