Kiama MP Gareth Ward has called for financial relief for small businesses in Kangaroo Valley impacted by severe flooding.
Mr Ward wrote to NSW Small Businesses Commissioner Chris Lamont calling for the same assistance given to small businesses located in Norther Rivers area of NSW to be extended to Kangaroo Valley.
Advertisement
"I make no apologies for calling on the government to take action and provide grant assistance to these small businesses to the same degree they have provided grants for flood impacted businesses in the northern rivers of NSW," Mr Ward said.
Small businesses in NSW's Northern Rivers are entitled to receive an one-off flood grant of $10,000 to assist with operating costs during the initial recovery period.
A decline in turnover of 40 per cent or more is required to receive the grant. Mr Ward says that local Kangaroo Valley businesses are reporting similar numbers.
"I have spoken with many local business owners who are reporting similar, if not greater, declines in turnover," Mr Ward said.
In his Question of Notice, Mr Ward has asked the Minister of Small Businesses to consider the impacts of the flooding and the long-term effects of the closure of surrounding roads to the community.
"These questions might be an annoyance to the government but they are incredibly important for the local Kangaroo Valley community during this challenging period," Mr Ward said.
For Kangaroo Valley, financial assistance is minimal and local business have felt a strain.
Relentless heavy rain has left roads into Kangaroo Valley closed since March. The repair of Barrengarry Mountain, the road north of Kangaroo Valley, is expected to last for months.
Now, Kangaroo Valley Road through Berry is the only road in to the community not interrupted by road works and tourists are barely trickling back in.
One business hit by the lack of tourism is the local pub run by Caroline Lenati. Without daily visitors, the pub's trade is down around 45 per cent from its usual 90 per cent.
"Kangaroo Valley is a great community - however these local small businesses really need this financial assistance and support from the State Government - and they need it now," Mr Ward said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.