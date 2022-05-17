South Coast Register
Kiama MP Gareth Ward pleads for Kangaroo Valley flood funding

MM
By Mikayla McGuirk-Scolaro
Updated May 18 2022 - 5:03am, first published May 17 2022 - 10:02pm
MP Gareth Ward has submitted a Question of Notice to the Minister for Small Business asking to consider small businesses impacted by flooding. Photo: Sylvia Liber.

Kiama MP Gareth Ward has called for financial relief for small businesses in Kangaroo Valley impacted by severe flooding.

MM

Mikayla McGuirk-Scolaro

