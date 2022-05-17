An eye for an eye as they or a paw for a paw in this case.
Next weekend the RSPCA Shoalhaven Volunteer Branch will be hosting their very own 'Million Paws Walk' as a form of protest against animal cruelty.
It is an event that takes place all over the country with the inaugral walk occuring in Brisbane back in 1994.
The idea was first brought before a national audience in 1996 and by 2004 around 60 walks were happening anually around Australia with an average of 30,000 people and 25,000 animlas participating in the event.
RSPCA Shoalhaven Volunteer Branch Vice President Sheila Staples said she couldn't be more excited to have the chance to hold the walk.
"We are a small group of very enthusiastic people who are passionate about anima welfare," she said.
"The Shoalhaven Volunteer Branch are really excited to be hosting a Million Paws Walk event this year and want to acknowledge the help their fellow Eurobodalla Branch members and other volunteers are giving us on the day."
This year will see seven different walks happen across the state with the important message of ending animals cruelty on full display.
"Hosting the MPW brings like-minded people together, raises the awareness of animal welfare and what the Shoalhaven Branch can offer the community," Ms Staples said.
"It helps raise money to care for the animals that come to us."
All the money that is raised on the day of the walk is funelled directly back into the community throguh de-sexing and other programs.
The walk itself is about 1.3km in length and runs through Lions Park located at Burill Lake.
There will also be a variety of entertainent and food available on the day.
"It's a great opportunity for the community to come together, help raise money for animal welfare and just really enjoy the day," Ms Staples said.
Participants can pre-register online at www.millionpawswalk.com.au or come to Lions Park on the day and register then.
The event will run from 9:30am - 1:30pm.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
