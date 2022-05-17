South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Kiama MP Gareth Ward absent in court as historic sexual abuse case begins

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 17 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Suspended Kiama MP Gareth Ward did not to front court in person for the first mention of his historic sexual abuse offences, after he was charged by detectives in March.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.