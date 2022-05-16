The wet weather the region has experienced, for what seems like weeks now, has claimed another event.
This time the Shoalhaven and Kiama District Auto Club's (SKDAC) Rockstar Automotive Rallysprint, which was to be held in the Mogood Forest, south west of Bawley Point and Currowan Forest area, north west of Batemans Bay, on May 21
Race director Jason Bassett said the ongoing wet weather had caused issues with the planned course.
"The weather just hasn't let up and has caused damage to the proposed rally route," Mr Bassett said.
"One creek crossing in particular has suffered significant damage, being washed out and there is no way we could safely put cars across it, or have it repaired in time for the May 21 event."
Mr Bassett said having to cancel the event was disappointing as organisers were expecting a good variety of entries from classic 2WDs to more modern all wheel drives.
"Ultimately it comes down to safety. The safety of competitors is paramount," he said.
And unfortunately, with the amount of approvals from numerous governing bodies and authorities to stage such events, the rallysprint can't "simply be rescheduled".
The rally was to be run over a limited number of roads near the Shallow Crossing and Mogood areas.
Many of the state's top drivers were expected to compete, using the event to test their vehicles before the upcoming Bega Valley Rally, which is to be staged over the long weekend in June.
Meanwhile, closer to home SKDAC members are hoping to stage a Khanacross event at the Shoalhaven City Turf Club on Sunday.
That event is also subject to the ongoing weather and the condition of the proposed course area inside the horse racing complex.
SKDAC has also postponed their larger event, the Mini Dulla rally, which is now planned for November.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
