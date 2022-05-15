I bring readers attention to the interactive map published by the climatecouncil.org.au which shows estimated risks to different towns in the Shoalhaven in 2030 2050 and 2100 from climate change.
It is a very sobering read.
I thought the election result was a great triumph for climate change .
The Labor Party, and the cross bench, have the opportunity, and with it the huge responsibility, to see that Australia now joins world leaders in the all important fight against climate change.
As residents in Gilmore wait for the final votes to be counted, lets briefly examine the two potential outcomes. Should Fiona Phillips from Labor be returned to office, we can look forward to a proven effective member who works hard for the electorate, and is always there to help those in need. I would describe Mrs Phillips as a quiet achiever who is very conscientious.
However, should Andrew Constance somehow get over the line, we could be in for an different scenario. On election night as the numbers tightened in Gilmore, Mr Constance was interviewed by Dan Conifer from the ABC. When asked what he thought of the close contest, Mr Constance replied in a lazy sort of way "Oh, I don't care", before quickly trying to retract his comment. Incredible!
However his Freudian slip was extremely revealing. I was not surprised since I have followed Mr Constance's career very closely. His performance in the NSW Liberal government was characterised by wasted public funds, arrogance and blame shifting. I've repeatedly described him in the Times as a "failed transport Minister". Mr Constance has never publicly challenged my assertions.
Now, on election night, he says he doesn't care which way things go. Very regrettable performance from a potential leader in Gilmore. Fiona Phillips by contrast, certainly does care about the result, and can be counted on to provide effective representation for our electorate should she be successful.
Re growing concern about homelessness: Where is our Nation headed?
I arrived in Australia in 1960 without money. I had an average job at Sydney Airport.
I supported my family on the one income and bought a house in 1964 and gradually paid off the mortgage.
That's what the average family did in those days.
Now, families with two incomes have no chance of ever getting a house of their own.
Where's the progress?
With government support, people could be in houses for $200,000 with weekly repayments of $200.
Proposals for this are being ignored at various government levels.
If nothing is done about this housing crisis very soon, then there will be serious social consequences.
If we all lobbied our local and federal members, people power would prevail!
