Social commentator and novelist Jane Caro and former Greens senator and author Scott Ludlam are among the speakers who will appear at the South Coast Writers Festival in June.
The festival, hosted by the South Coast Writers Centre, will take place in Wollongong from June 3 to June 5.
It will feature 22 speakers across 18 events that include workshops, readings, panels discussions, conversations and book launches.
The program includes a number of local writers, including Christine Sykes, Jackie Bailey and Hayley Scrivenor.
There are events for children and teenagers, including a fantasy-writing workshop, a reading and an author talk.
In the week before the festival kicks off there are also three satellite events taking place with partner organisation: a poetry slam, a creativity event featuring bestselling novelist Kate Forsyth, and a publishing masterclass.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
