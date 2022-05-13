South Coast Register
Changed traffic conditions on the Princes Highway between Illaroo and Bolong roads

May 13 2022 - 6:00am
WORK: There will be changed traffic conditions on the Princes Highway at Bomaderry this weekend, between Illaroo and Bolong roads as concrete is poured on the new Bomaderry Creek bridge (centre). Image: Transport for NSW

THERE will be changed traffic conditions on the Princes Highway at Bomaderry, between Illaroo Road and Bolong Road this weekend while work is carried out as part of the Nowra bridge project.

