THERE will be changed traffic conditions on the Princes Highway at Bomaderry, between Illaroo Road and Bolong Road this weekend while work is carried out as part of the Nowra bridge project.
Transport for NSW says a section of the northbound lane of the Princes Highway between Illaroo Road and Bolong Road will be temporarily closed from 6pm on Saturday, May 14 to carry out concrete pours on the Bomaderry Creek bridge.
All highway traffic will be diverted onto the southbound lane with one lane in each direction.
All lanes will re-open at 9am on Sunday, May 15.
During these lane closures, a reduced speed of 40 km/h will be in place.
The speed restriction will also remain in place when lanes reopen and will continue to be in place until 7am on Monday, May 16.
Transport for NSW says the changes will allow a safe work area to be created while workers undertake the work on the bridge.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of traffic control and road signage.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.
