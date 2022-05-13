Police are appealing for help to locate a man missing from the Worrigee area.
Brock Mackie, aged, 31 was last seen leaving his home on Bluewattle Road, Worrigee.
South Coast Police District officers begun an investigation into his whereabouts after he was reported missing on Friday, May 13.
While extensive inquiries have been conducted, Brock is yet to be found.
There are concerns for Brock's welfare as he has a medical condition, and his disappearance is out of character.
Brock is described as being Caucasian, 7 foot tall, 95kg, a medium build, with short shaved brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black leather T-shirt, black track-suit pants and a black hat.
Brock may be wearing thongs as well as aviator sunglasses.
While he lives in the Worrigee area, he is also known to frequent the Nerriga area.
Anyone who may have sighted Brock or knows of his whereabouts is urged contact South Coast Police District on 02 4421 9699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
