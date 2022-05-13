The Gentlemen of Nowra Eleven (GONE) are currently touring Darwin, playing a number of games.
GONE is taking part in an organised tour with Veterans Cricket Victoria and as well as spending time in the middle, are of course, also doing a bit of sightseeing along the way.
Advertisement
So far GONE, which only has 10 players in the touring party, has played two of its four matches and has shared the spoils.
Locals in the side include John Blackmore, Alan Muggleton, Syd Weller, Paul Brett, Mick Moodley and captain Bob Ducie, while the team also includes four players from Cooma, which whom the Shoalhaven side has played against and toured with on a number of occasions.
Read more:
In its first match GONE faced the Queensland Crocodiles at Nightcliff Oval.
Batting first GONE amassed 142.
Skipper Bob Ducie led the way with a scintillating 41 not out, and Alan Muggleton 33no.
In a close result the Crocodiles scored 9-143 in reply.
Muggleton completed a good double taking 2-18 with the ball and Paul Brett 2-13.
GONE bounced back in its second match with a big victory over the Geelong Geckos, with Mick Moodley starring with the bat as the side hit up the commanding total of 6-218 off its 40 overs.
Moods shone with the bat, hitting two huge sixes in a hard hitting 47no. It was his first retired innings for GONE and his first sixes.
Simon Freebody (41) and Peter Woodall (33) were the other main contributors.
In reply, the Geckos could only manage 5-130.
Paul Brett was again tidy with the ball, taking another two wickets, to match his opening game efforts.
Players will next be in action on Monday (May 16) against the Queensland Toads.
Advertisement
A special T20 clash will also be held on Monday, where a Victorian team will play an Allied team, which will be captained by Bob Ducie.
That clash will be a day night affair at Marrara.
GONE will back up on Tuesday to play the Victoria Lorikeets, followed by a closing ceremony Tuesday night.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.