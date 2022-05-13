Another sport has fallen victim to the rain, with this weekend's AFL South Coast fixtures officially washed out.
The code joins Illawarra Rugby, Illawarra Premier League and Group Seven in cancelling matches across the next two days.
Advertisement
Read more:
AFL South Coast officials had remained optimistic throughout the week, however the unrelenting rain left the association with no option but to cancel all junior and senior fixtures.
Access to grounds proved a major hurdle, council closing fields that are already straining under months of unprecedented rain.
The headline fixture for the weekend was meant to be a clash between Shellharbour and Wollongong at North Dalton Park.
It was to mark a return to the Lions den for former Wollongong coach Craig Morrison, who is now currently leading the Suns.
Instead, the teams will have to wait until later in the season before they are able to do battle.
Hopefully, by then, the rain will have cleared and clubs will have the chance to play a number of matches uninterrupted.
Only time will tell.
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.