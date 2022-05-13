South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven and Kiama District Auto Club's Rockstar Automotive Rallysprint cancelled

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated May 13 2022 - 3:21am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TEST: Chris Stilling, who is competing in rounds of the NSW State Championship and Australian Rally Championship, was set to use the Shoalhaven and Kiama District Auto Clubs Rockstar Automotive Rallysprint to test his Mitsubishi Evo in preparation for the June Bega Rally. Image: Supplied

The wet weather the region has experienced, for what seems like weeks now, has claimed another event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.