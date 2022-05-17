Modern coastal home in Callala Bay

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 1
This three bedroom, two bathroom single level home is only six years old and is the embodiment of a Callala Bay lifestyle.
With ducted air-conditioning for year-round comfort, the three bedrooms have built-in robes while the master bedroom has an ensuite.
The main bathroom is generous in size, as is the separate internal laundry.
The open plan kitchen - with all the modern appliances, plenty of cupboards, bench space and breakfast bar - flows through to the family and dining room.
Enjoy entertaining all year round under the covered pergola - perfect for alfresco lunches and barbecue dinners.
The separate media room is ideal for the kids or for those nights when the latest Netflix or Stan blockbuster beckons.
The lush green easy maintenance front yard is great for playtime before walking 300m down the street to cool off at the beach. This easy walk to the pristine waters of Jervis Bay to swim, walk, fish and rejuvenate is yours every day for a nature-focused quality of life.
A fantastic location near a vibrant shopping centre, cafes and a medical centre while schools are about a three minute drive nearby.
Finally, to top it off you have a double sized back shed at the rear of the property. Turn it into your own private games room with room left for tools, hobbies and all those extra bits of family storage.
The high demand for permanent and holiday rentals makes this home an easy choice for those wanting to embrace the Callala and broader Jervis Bay lifestyle.
