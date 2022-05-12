Constance's election buses questioned

South Coast Register
Andrew Constance campaign buses tipped to cost near $200,000

Finn McHugh
Gerard Cockburn
By Finn McHugh, and Gerard Cockburn
Updated May 12 2022 - 10:39am, first published 9:00am
Andrew Constance's face has been touring the South Coast for months, emblazoned on the side of buses provided by a company which received $56 million in government contracts during the federal candidate's time as NSW Transport Minister.

