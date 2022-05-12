Signs of new growth in ashes of fires

Community efforts to heal from the Black Summer bushfires are still ongoing as great swathes of the nation face ongoing disasters, through the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently major flooding.
The wounds are all too fresh for those the fires hurt most, with a coronial inquest just this week hearing how a three-tonne ironbark fell unavoidably on an RFS truck, killing two young fathers.
I had previously lived on the Far South Coast where there were a father and son were killed defending their farm from fire fronts and we remember all too red the crimson red skies and artificial night of the smoke haze that lasted for weeks.
So it has been challenging to see proposed recovery events cancelled time and again due to the pandemic, or rained out.
It is more than two years on, but it seems there has been precious too little chance to truly heal and I like many, on particularly hot or windy days, still feel that uprising of a familiar anxiety.
But flickers of green are starting to show and we in the newsroom hope the ongoing bushfire inquiries can bring some kind of closure to the families who lost loved ones.
And we also have to pay respects to the people pivoting from the worst fires this nation has ever seen to social advocacy.
What started for one man in Batemans Bay has grown to an entire pod-home movement with the aim of creating mobile living for people displaced by disaster.
Tiny homes proposals have been springing up all over as an answer to those still living out of a tent or their cars, but may have further reaching benefit for those more recently displaced by flooding.
Sports journo with a keen interest in photography and being a huge nerd in my free time.
