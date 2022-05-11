PEARLING and the pearl industry will be the topic of a special presentation at the Jervis Bay Evening branch of the CWA .
Gillian Lewis, from the National Maritime Museum, will speak to members about the Pearling Industry in Australia.
The presentation will be held at the Community Hall in Huskisson on Friday, May 27 from 1.30pm.
Those who attend will be taken on an exciting journey from a time before white settlement, to the rough "grab what you can" era of early settlement on the nor' west coast of West Australia, to the boom times before World War 1, where over 400 luggers operated out of Broome at that time.
The pearling masters wielded enormous political leverage in a unique industry that eventually collapsed at the end of WWII, with the introduction of plastic buttons.
The rebuilding of the cultured pearl industry led to Australia producing some of the finest pearls in the world.
Members will also hear about the glamour and mystique of some famous pearls, such as those worn by Elizabeth Taylor and Mary Tudor.
Those people who have pearls are welcome to bring them along.
It will be an entertaining afternoon, and a light snack and cup of tea or coffee available.
Cost of admission is $5 which will be divided between the Museum and the CWA.
For further information contact Lois on 0420 683 971 or Jan on 0438 449 796.
