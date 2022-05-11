South Coast Register

Jervis Bay Evening CWA to host presentation on Australian pearling industry

Updated May 11 2022
BEAUTIFUL: The Australian pearling industry will be the topic of a presentation by Gillian Lewis, from the National Maritime Museum, at the Jervis Bay Evening CWA. Image: Shutterstock

PEARLING and the pearl industry will be the topic of a special presentation at the Jervis Bay Evening branch of the CWA .

