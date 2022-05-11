Update: Two taken to hospital after Princes Highway head-on crash

Update: 815am
Two patients have been taken to Shoalhaven District Hospital following a two-car head-on crash on the Princes Highway, south of the Sussex Inlet .
The accident happened just before 7.30am, near Mondayong Road at an area known as Twelve Mile Peg, near Jerrawangala.
NSW Ambulance said the two people in the cars had managed to get themselves out of the vehicles.
They were both taken to Shoalhaven District Hospital by ambulance, reportedly with minor injuries.
The highway was initially blocked in both directions, but Live Traffic is now reporting alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions are in place.
Traffic is reported as being heavy.
Emergency services remain on the scene and a tow truck has arrived.
Motorists are still urged to exercise caution, reduce your speed and allow extra travel time.
Earlier - 7.50am Princes Highway south of Sussex Inlet blocked after two-car crash
Traffic is affected on the Princes Highway near Jerrawangala after a two-car accident.
The crash, reported to be head-on, is south of the Sussex Inlet turn off, near Mondayong Road, an area known as Twelve Mile Peg.
The crash happened just before 7.30am and traffic was affected in both directions.
However, reports just to hand are that traffic is being allowed in the north lane under stop/go conditions.
Emergency services are attending and motorists are urged to exercise caution, reduce your speed and allow extra travel time.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
