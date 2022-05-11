Woman injured after two-car crash at Nowra

A woman in her 50s has sustained a leg injury after a two-car crash at Berry Street, Nowra.
Emergency services attended the scene on Wednesday morning after reports of the crash.
NSW Ambulance confirmed the woman was treated at the scene with a suspected broken leg and was transported to Shoalhaven Hospital.
