Nowra Evening VIEW Club is calling on members of the community to consider volunteering for children's education charity, The Smith Family, as part of National Volunteer Week (May 16-22).
VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a leading women's organisation with close to 300 clubs across Australia, all dedicated to supporting children in need with their education through The Smith Family.
Members do this through community fundraising, spreading awareness, and volunteering.
One of the key themes for National Volunteer Week this year is about bringing people together through volunteering, which Nowra Evening VIEW Club president, Marilyn Jones said is more important than ever before.
"Last year, COVID meant we couldn't have that hands-on connection with the community, which was really hard for a lot of people," Ms Jones said.
"Volunteering is a great way to get back out there, make friends, and feel like you're really making a difference to the lives of young people and their families."
Members of Nowra Evening VIEW Club volunteer for The Smith Family by raising money through their monthly dinner meetings, raffles, outings/raffles, trading table, and donations.
Ms Jones said there are "many opportunities for people to help out".
"We are always looking for women to join us in supporting The Smith Family and we'd encourage anyone interested to get in touch and come along to our next meeting to learn more about VIEW," she said.
Smith Family's CEO, Doug Taylor, said that volunteers have played a vital role in delivering much-needed support for its work during a particularly disruptive period.
"It's been a tumultuous year with the impacts of COVID-19 and most recently, the devastating weather conditions across Queensland and NSW affecting so many Australians," Mr Taylor said.
"We are very grateful to all VIEW members for continuing to donate their time and energy throughout these times.
"And while volunteering provides a fantastic opportunity to give back, it's also about building a community and support network that makes such a positive difference to everyone involved."
Anyone interested in finding out more about Nowra Evening VIEW Club contact president Marilyn Jones on 44486162 or secretary Di Mason on 0429162241 or visit www.view.org.au.
