North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels receives funding for new blast chiller as part of the Veolia Mulwaree Trust Grants

By Sam Baker
May 11 2022 - 12:30am
BLAST OF FUNDS: John Reynolds of Veolia Mulwaree Trust presenting the cheque to Directors Luke Sikora and Troy Wilkie. Picture: Supplied.

North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels has been awarded over $12,000 as part of the recent round of Veolia Mulwaree Trust Grants, presented in Goulburn last week.

