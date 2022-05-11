North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels has been awarded over $12,000 as part of the recent round of Veolia Mulwaree Trust Grants, presented in Goulburn last week.
With this new injection of funds to the local MOW branch, the group has decided to purchase a brand-new blast chiller for the Jervis Bay branch's kitchen, located in Huskisson.
Advertisement
A blast chiller is a top of the line freezer which is able to chill or freeze food much faster than a usual domestic unit.
This extra speed ensures that all essential vitamins and minerals will be locked in, while also hindering the growth of bacteria.
"We are so grateful to have received this grant from the Veolia Mulwaree Trust funding the purchase of a new blast chiller for our Huskisson kitchen," Chair of North Shoalhaven MOW and Service Manager for Jervis Bay MOW, Sue O'Brien said.
The purchase of the new equipment was a sigh of relief for the branch as their old freezer had reached the end of its usable life.
"This grant will be of great assistance to the Jervis Bay branch of Meals on Wheels, helping us to continue to deliver great quality, affordable meals to our clients across the Jervis Bay region," she said.
The local branch has 88 volunteers working three days a week in the Huskisson kitchen, producing 1,100 meals per month for 72 clients across the region.
Board Director of North Shoalhaven MOW Luke Sikora said the Veolia Mulwareee Trust plays an important role in ensuring community organisations such as MOW, can continue to deliver essential services to local communities.
"We are a non-profit organisation that is primarily run by volunteers," he said.
"Without the support of organisations such as the Veolia Mulwaree Trust, we would not be able to purchase new, and upgraded equipment, which would severely impact our service."
The $12,432 in funding comes in addition to $11,450 North Shoalhaven MOW received in 2020 for the purchase of a new combi oven for their Nowra Bomaderry kitchen.
"We are continually grateful for the support of the trust in assisting us to provide our service to our community," Mr Sikora said.
Board Director for North Shoalhaven MOW Troy Wilkie said volunteers are the backbone of the not-for-profit organisation.
"We deliver more than just a meal. Our volunteers provide regular social interactions and check-ins for hundreds of seniors across our community," Mr Wilkie said.
"The less time we spend in the kitchen preparing meals, the more time we can spend directly supporting our clients."
If you are interested in support North Shoalhaven MOW as a volunteer or accessing their services, you can visit www.northshoalhavenmealsonwheels.org.au.
Advertisement
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.