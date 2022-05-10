The new Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre (SEC) forecourt has opened, featuring an outdoor performance space, new seating and dining areas and a new public artwork.
The SEC, in Bridge Road, Nowra, was closed for a number of weeks as planned upgrades were also being undertaken inside the complex to maintain the venue's reputation as the premier performing arts location on the South Coast.
Outside a number of new round seating areas complete with established trees have been installed on the grassed forecourt area, while to the west a new table and chair area under umbrellas has also been established.
Shoalhaven-based artist, Greer Taylor's stunning artwork 'Towards the Sun', which plays on the ideas of lighting, both theatrical and sunlight, considers growth and nature and the ways we interact with the natural world, has also been installed and unveiled.
Funded by the NSW Government in association with Shoalhaven City Council through the Streets as Shared Spaces program, Creativity Connections is a project focused on bringing people together and offering new opportunities for community gatherings.
While the work outside is easily seen, inside there has also been a hive of activity as well, including upgrades to sound, lightning and audio-visual systems.
There has also been an upgrade and expansion of the fire sprinkler system and a new loading dock shelter to increase accessibility of equipment to the venue irrespective of weather.
The centre's Encore Cafe and Bar has also had an upgrade to improve accessibility, all aimed to enhance customer experience.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
