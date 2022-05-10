MAJOR infrastructure projects and roadworks in the Shoalhaven will be in the spotlight in state parliament this week.
Kiama MP Gareth Ward has submitted a Question on Notice in the NSW Parliament calling for clarification from the government in relation to a number of local road projects and in particular the Jervis Bay Road Interchange.
The former Liberal Minister and now Independent, has asked a range of questions regarding roads, in particular the Princes Highway - including when the Berry to Bomaderry upgrade will have dual carriage way in both directions open permanently; when tenders will be let for the Jervis Bay Road Interchange and if all pre-construction work on the JB Road interchange would be be complete by the end of the 2022 calendar year; and if any work is being undertaken to progress the Nowra Bypass, what funding has been allocated in 2021/22 from within the Transport budget to progress the Nowra Bypass and if the government proposes any funding in the 2022/23 NSW State Budget for the Nowra Bypass?
Mr Ward said he "worked hard" to secure a commitment from the NSW Government to build a grade-separated interchange at the Jervis Bay Road intersection with the Princes Highway.
"The local community made a very strong case for this interchange and rejected the government's preferred option of lights or a roundabout," he said.
"The Jervis Bay Road Interchange is a priority for our region and I want to see pre-construction work completed as soon as possible."
Questions on Notice can be lodged electronically by any member of parliament and can be used to secure action and hold the NSW Government accountable.
Mr Ward said he is proud of his record of delivering road infrastructure, but "there is still more to do".
"From delivering the Gerringong upgrade, the Berry Bypass, the Albion Park Rail Bypass, the South Nowra upgrade, the Berry to Bomaderry upgrade and the Shoalhaven River Replacement Bridge - the next project to get underway is the Jervis Bay Road interchange," he said.
"Regardless of which party is in government, I will continue to act in the best interests of our local community and work hard to get results."
With respect to upgrading the Princes Highway:
1. When will the Berry to Bomaderry Princes Highway Upgrade have dual carriage way open, permanently, in both directions?
2. When will tenders be let for the Jervis Bay Road Interchange?
3. Will all pre-construction work on the Jervis Bay Road interchange be complete by the end of the 2022 calendar year?
4. What work is currently being undertaken to progress the Nowra Bypass?
5. What funding has been allocated in 2021/22 from within the Transport budget to progress the Nowra Bypass?
6. Will the NSW Government propose any funding in the 2022/23 NSW State Budget to the Nowra Bypass?
