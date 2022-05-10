The former Liberal Minister and now Independent, has asked a range of questions regarding roads, in particular the Princes Highway - including when the Berry to Bomaderry upgrade will have dual carriage way in both directions open permanently; when tenders will be let for the Jervis Bay Road Interchange and if all pre-construction work on the JB Road interchange would be be complete by the end of the 2022 calendar year; and if any work is being undertaken to progress the Nowra Bypass, what funding has been allocated in 2021/22 from within the Transport budget to progress the Nowra Bypass and if the government proposes any funding in the 2022/23 NSW State Budget for the Nowra Bypass?