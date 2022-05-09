South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Northern Illawarra furniture restorer Britta de Laat features on new Foxtel TV show The Repair Shop

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated May 9 2022 - 6:21am, first published 6:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A northern Illawarra furniture restorer is shining in the new television series, The Repair Shop.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.