New Shoalhaven Arts Foundation receives seed funding

By Brooke Boland
Updated May 6 2022 - 6:57am, first published 1:50am
Bonnie Porter Greene & Nicole Smede; Sensing Place Book Launch June 2021, El Horses, Nowra.

Shoalhaven City Council has committed to funding the new Shoalhaven Arts Foundation for the next three years.

