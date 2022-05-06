New Shoalhaven Arts Foundation receives seed funding

Shoalhaven City Council has committed to funding the new Shoalhaven Arts Foundation for the next three years.
The Shoalhaven Arts Foundation will serve as a central organisation in arts fundraising and philanthropy for the region. Once established, it will receive and distribute donations, working closely with existing arts organisations as well as local artists.
"This is an incredibly exciting project that has been many years in the making with a lot of community members and councillors working together to progress this. Council has finally agreed to the seed funding that's needed to establish it," Bronwyn Coulston, Arts and Culture Manager at Shoalhaven City Council said.
"It's purpose is to receive donations from people within the community who want to support the arts and then distribute those donations.
"It is going to have a huge impact on arts and culture in the Shoalhaven in the next five to ten years."
Shoalhaven City Council will provide seed funding for three years, committing $150,000 annually for the first two years, and $100,000 for the third year. Ms Coulston said research showed it took three years for a foundation to be self-sufficient.
After three years, the foundation will be a sustainable and fully independent not-for-profit organisation.
"I've been working with the arts board and councillors since about 2016 to shape the narrative around this, to do community consultation and understand whether there is a desire for this to be set up," Ms Coulston said.
"This foundation acts as that central body to help grow the pool of money available for arts and culture in the Shoalhaven."
Ms Coulston said the foundation is similar to public art funds that exist in the United States. Her research shows that places with public art funds show higher income levels for local arts organisations and artists compared to those without.
"Research also shows that within a few years of being established, public art funds lift the overall level of donations within that region," Ms Coulston said.
