A clean energy project at the Manildra manufacturing centre has received a multi-million dollar boost from the Liberal Party.
Minister for energy and emissions reduction Angus Taylor announced the federal government would invest $85 million in a new co-generation plant at the Bomaderry site during a visit on Thursday.
The investment would bring the total funds for the project to $190 million, and would lead to a significant reduction in emissions, Mr Taylor said.
"Establishing a co-generation plant, replacing the coal as a source of heat with gas, will allow a 45 per cent emissions reduction ... and a 300,000 ton a year reduction in emissions," he said.
Mr Taylor added the funds were not an election promise, and said the technology was a "tried and tested" method of bringing emissions down.
"This is a commitment by the CEFC (Clean Energy Finance Corporation), it's is a commitment by government, it's budgeted and planned to go ahead," he said.
"Co-generation is not new technology ... and it's good technology that works."
Manildra Group managing director John Hanon welcomed the announcement, and said the project seeks to future-proof the starch processing plants manufacturing capabilities.
He added it will provide more than 100 local jobs.
"This co-generation project will produce up to 100 per cent of the electricity required at Shoalhaven Starches, and additionally employ approximately 170 construction jobs for the projects," Mr Hanon said.
The project was backed by Liberal Gilmore candidate Andrew Constance who said "technology, not taxes" was the way to driving emissions down, rather than plans floated by the Greens of introducing a tax on carbon.
"I know that 29 energy projects across our community, from supporting community-based initiatives ... through to the announcement being made today, that we're doing everything to reduce emissions as aggressively and as quickly as we can," Mr Constance said.
When questioned on whether the Morrison Government's net zero emissions target is ambitious enough, he responded that targets are set "based on pathways that will protect jobs".
"It's important as a country that we work together as best we can ... to try and drive these types of outcomes," Mr Constance said.
"That's why leadership, such as that we're seeing from Manildra in partnership with the government is the best way to go."
It's practical, it's real, and it supports jobs.- Liberal Gilmore candidate Andrew Constace
Mr Taylor said construction of the plant is expected to start late 2022, and will wrap up early 2023.
The 60MW gas-fired co-generation plant will be constructed on site, and it's gas turbines will burn natural gas to drive a generator to produce electricity, according to Manildra Group.
Mr Taylor also announced plans to invest $900,000 on a feasibility study for clean steel at the BlueScope plant in the Illawarra.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
