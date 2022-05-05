There will be changed traffic conditions again in the Bomaderry area on Thursday night as part of the continued work on the Berry to Bomaderry Princes Highway upgrade.
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on Meroo Road at Bomaderry, with sealing work being carried out between 6pm Thursday (May 5) and 5am Friday (May 6).
The work will mean closing access in and out of Meroo Road.
Motorists will be able to access Meroo Road via Cambewarra Road, Bomaderry.
Motorists are advised drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
