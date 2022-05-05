South Coast Register
Resealing works shuts Meroo Road as part of Berry to Bomaderry Princes Highway upgrade

Updated May 5 2022 - 1:21am, first published 1:15am
CHANGES: Access will be restricted on Meroo Road, Bomaderry from 6pm Thursday to 5am Friday as resealing work is carried out as part of the ongoing Berry to Bomaderry Princes Highway upgrade. Imaged: Google Maps

There will be changed traffic conditions again in the Bomaderry area on Thursday night as part of the continued work on the Berry to Bomaderry Princes Highway upgrade.

