During a surprise visit, Jenny Morrison was briefed on a range of issues that are gripping South Coast residents on Tuesday.
Shoalhaven Business Chamber president Jemma Tribe welcomed the prime minister's wife to a women in business event after an unexpected call.
Mrs Morrison met with attendees at the event, held at the new CareSouth centre, before touring the Nowra Community Food Store.
"I got a call asking if we'd be interested in having her drop in as a surprise visit ... which I happily agreed to," Mrs Tribe said.
"She obviously has the ear of the Prime Minister, so we were more than happy to brief her on what we are seeing and hearing on the ground.
"She was just so genuine and interested in everybody ... she took the time to meet every person."
Mrs Tribe runs the social enterprise Nowra Community Food Store which offers low cost groceries to low income earners in the Shoalhaven.
She said Mrs Morrison spoke with volunteers who had been directly impacted by the Black Summer bushfires, and heard how the store had seen an influx in customers due to the rising cost of living.
"Jenny was so blown away by what we do and that we don't receive any government funding," Mrs Tribe said.
"She wanted to know how it all worked and to meet the volunteers. She was asking about cost of living, how petrol prices were affecting local families.
"Jenny wasn't surprised that we saw in customers through our doors when petrol prices went up ... and that it left people without extra budget space, particularly single mums."
Liberal Gilmore candidate Andrew Constance said Mrs Morrison made the trip to Nowra to visit community services and volunteers, and is likely to drop in again this week.
"It's lovely to have her support on the ground in the community," Mr Constance said.
"It's one thing Jenny Morrison does well.
"I warmly welcome her to the region which she knows very well having spent a lot of her life holidaying here. So it's not unfamiliar territory for Jenny to be getting around."
Prime Minister Scott Morrison kicked off his federal campaign trail on the South Coast on April 12.
While no details are confirmed, his return to the region has not been ruled out as the campaign continues.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
