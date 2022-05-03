South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Jenny Morrison tours Nowra community services

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 11 2022 - 2:26am, first published May 3 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven Business Chamber president Jemma Tribe, Australia's first lady Jenny Morrison and CareSouth CEO Renee Knight at a women in business event on Tuesday, May 3. Picture: supplied.

During a surprise visit, Jenny Morrison was briefed on a range of issues that are gripping South Coast residents on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.