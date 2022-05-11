After valuable networking opportunities were lost to the pandemic, a local business association has invited all young people to foster connections with South Coast professionals from a variety of industries.
Hosted by the Shoalhaven Professional Business Association (SPBA), a casual networking event has been set for Thursday, May 26.
SPBA marketing coordinator Mikayla Barnes said the power of making an initial connection can place young professionals on the path to success.
"Networking and those connections that you make, particularly in university, are really the bread and butter to landing your first role in a firm, or meeting your first mentor," SBPA marketing coordinator, Mikayla Barnes said.
"But over the last couple of years, we've really missed that interaction."
Mikayla encouraged all students in any field to come along, and said the event will also provide an opportunity for those uncertain about their career path to pick the brains of professionals from a variety of industries.
"We have such a wide scope of industries and professionals in the Shoalhaven who will be there ... from maintenance and trades, to law firms, health and education," she said.
And for those who may feel intimidated by networking? All it takes is "30 seconds of courage" to create a long lasting connection, says Mikayla.
"It's perfectly normal to feel that way," she said.
"Especially after two years of online events behind a screen ... it can really force people out of their comfort zone.
"But everybody's going to be there for the same reason, and the South Coast business community is very tight knit. They're keen to assist the younger generation and understand what excites them.
"30 seconds of courage is all it takes to approach someone."
Professionals and business owners from across the South Coast will gather for light networking, food and drinks at the Shoalhaven UOW campus on Thursday, May 26.
The event will kick off at 5pm, and is free for students.
Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/.../spba-may-after-hours...
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
