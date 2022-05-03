Head off to the unknown Advertising Feature

CAMPING COMFORT: Know your capabilities, your vehicle requirements, and the bottom line in regards to comfort. Photo: Shutterstock

Travelling and camping around this great land of ours never looked so good. In fact, millions of older Australians are chuffed with their homegrown first-class travel on a beer budget.

Grey nomads, or travellers aged 55+, made a total 3.5 million trips in 2019, according to data compiled by the Caravan Industry Association of Australia.

And their ranks are growing, the association's data shows. If you feel inspired to ditch the home and hit the road, do your research first.

What's behind you



What you tow depends, in part, on your level of fitness, as well as your budget.



Some grey nomads. like Mal and Pam Thorpe, hitch a trailer to the back of their four-wheel-drive before hitting the highway but you do need to consider your level of fitness.

"A downside to having a trailer is we have to pack up everything whenever we move, something which takes time and effort and which people travelling in caravans, or mobile homes, don't have to do," traveler Mal said.

Motorhomes provide comfort and style, but are not as portable as a trailer.

There will always be hitches but few can't be overcome.

Communications

This is vital as it can save your life, literally! Think about how you will access the internet, and stay in contact with family, on your travels. Many motorhomes come with satellite dishes that provide broad coverage.

For those using trailers, a good mobile phone is essential, especially for downloading the necessary apps. There is a blog for grey nomads where those on the road recommend certain apps and websites with useful information.

This includes the Bureau of Meteorology website for weather forecasts, an app for best camping sites and even one for national public toilets. You will find more information at greynomadsaustralia.com.au

Check in with your medico



The more planning you do before your trip, the better it will be.



A trip to your GP is recommended for grey nomads, especially those on medication and who may have repeat scripts. A regular checkup is always worthwhile.

If you're a relatively fit "nomad", you may be able to work your way across the country.



Play while on the job



Greynomadsjobs.com is a website dedicated to the 55+ age group traveller keen on working while touring.

Some jobs include free parking sites in exchange for helping out on a farm, barbecue master, joining the prawn harvesters, as a school bus driver or a tour guide gig.

You may also want to take a training course before you set out, which will provide confidence in towing a caravan, parking and maintaining your vehicle.

Remember to budget for fuel, the price of which can vary widely from state to state and country and city.

