A proposal for a 380-home development at Callala Bay, which will see more than 500 hectares of land added to the Jervis Bay National Park is on exhibition with the Department of Planning and Environment.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
