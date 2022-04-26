Bundanon artist program opens

May offers creative workshops for all Advertising Feature

Shoalhaven Regional Gallery is enlivening the return to school with Art After School classes. Children can explore and play with a range of different art materials, learn new skills and make friends while experimenting with media such as watercolour, printmaking and painting.

Term based classes for adults are also on offer, with two printmaking workshops held over four weeks offering skills in printmaking with linocuts. Participants will create designs, learn creative and technical printmaking processes and take home their prints.

There are also fascinating events associated with the gallery's two current high-profile exhibitions.

Contemporary artist Zanny Begg, exhibiting wonderfully exploratory film works in These Stories Will Be Different, is speaking at The Shoalhaven Beehive Panel Discussion on Saturday, May 28.

Begg is interested in contested histories, and one of her works, The Beehive, focuses on the controversial 1970s disappearance of Sydney style icon and housing campaigner Juanita Nielsen.

Taking inspiration from the mystery of Nielsen's disappearance, the panel will consider ways of balancing development and the need for increased housing with maintaining heritage, culture and community.

The issues Nielsen campaigned on are still relevant today, and during the panel discussion, Begg and other panellists will explore the challenges and opportunities faced in our community.

Offering viewers a completely different style of work is MindScapes - a vibrant collection of paintings by artist, curator, and long-term National Art School teacher Graham Blondel (pictured).

The works range from abstracts of the 1970s to the thoroughly contemporary 2021 Pandemic Suite and Wallpaper works.

The works are abstract, vibrant in colour, and highly patterned, building layer on layer, deconstructing and rebuilding, and drawing inspiration from Blondel's history of travel and fascination with other cultures, mingled with introspection and the inner space of his psyche. There's a chance to hear from Graham as he shares some of his art secrets on Saturday, May 21.

