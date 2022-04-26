Bundanon artist program opens

Bundanon is a unique place for reflection, creation, and experimentation. This week, applications for its 2023 Artist in Residence program open.
This multi-disciplinary residency program is the largest in Australia, offering a location where artists can conceive and develop new work and ideas. Hundreds of artists travel to the Shoalhaven to participate each year.
This program fulfils Arthur Boyd's vision for Bundanon - that it inspires creativity in everyone. Supporting contemporary arts practice was central to the Boyds' plans when they gave the property to the Australian people.
This vision has seen Bundanon establish itself as an engine room for contemporary art practice in Australia, with purpose-built studios and rehearsal spaces suitable for artists of all disciplines. The Artist in Residence program invites applications for visual and performing arts, music, academic research, dance and literature.
The program offers accommodation, studio and rehearsal space for people in single and shared apartments and self-contained cottages. Around 350 people per year spend time in residence, working alone or with a group. Past alumni include Ben Quilty, Katie Noonan, Charlotte Wood, Christina Chan, Brook Andrew, Wesley Enoch, William Zappa and Sue Broadway, and companies such as Playwriting Australia, TaikOz, Critical Path and the Song Company.
Applications close early June. To find out more and apply, visit bundanon.com.au.
Shoalhaven Regional Gallery is enlivening the return to school with Art After School classes. Children can explore and play with a range of different art materials, learn new skills and make friends while experimenting with media such as watercolour, printmaking and painting.
Term based classes for adults are also on offer, with two printmaking workshops held over four weeks offering skills in printmaking with linocuts. Participants will create designs, learn creative and technical printmaking processes and take home their prints.
There are also fascinating events associated with the gallery's two current high-profile exhibitions.
Contemporary artist Zanny Begg, exhibiting wonderfully exploratory film works in These Stories Will Be Different, is speaking at The Shoalhaven Beehive Panel Discussion on Saturday, May 28.
Begg is interested in contested histories, and one of her works, The Beehive, focuses on the controversial 1970s disappearance of Sydney style icon and housing campaigner Juanita Nielsen.
Taking inspiration from the mystery of Nielsen's disappearance, the panel will consider ways of balancing development and the need for increased housing with maintaining heritage, culture and community.
The issues Nielsen campaigned on are still relevant today, and during the panel discussion, Begg and other panellists will explore the challenges and opportunities faced in our community.
Offering viewers a completely different style of work is MindScapes - a vibrant collection of paintings by artist, curator, and long-term National Art School teacher Graham Blondel (pictured).
The works range from abstracts of the 1970s to the thoroughly contemporary 2021 Pandemic Suite and Wallpaper works.
The works are abstract, vibrant in colour, and highly patterned, building layer on layer, deconstructing and rebuilding, and drawing inspiration from Blondel's history of travel and fascination with other cultures, mingled with introspection and the inner space of his psyche. There's a chance to hear from Graham as he shares some of his art secrets on Saturday, May 21.
Visit shoalhavenregionalgallery.com.au/bookings for information and to book.
Nowra Library will hang up the bunting on Saturday, April 30 to celebrate the Big (Belated) Book Launch - a party for some of the region's favourite local authors, including R. A. Spratt, Sue Whiting, Meredith Jaffe, Dom Frawley, A. L. Tait, Lisa Heidke and more.
In 2020 and 2021, many authors local to the Shoalhaven, Southern Highlands and Illawarra launched books not with a bang but with an online whimper. But those books are getting a second chance at a moment in the spotlight.
The Big (Belated) Book Launch will be hosted at Nowra Library to showcase the work of local authors and illustrators who published a book between March 2020 and December 2021. The event is sponsored by South Coast Writers Centre and is the brainchild of author Allison Tait and Shoalhaven City Council library services manager Sarah Taylor.
"When South Coast Writers Centre was looking for literary pop-up events to reignite a passion for books and reading in the local area, Sarah and I put our heads together to come up with a way to put our community in touch with as many local authors as possible," Tait said. "And what better way than to give COVID-affected books the party they deserve - with cake."
Across two sessions, each author will have the opportunity to speed-share their COVID-crushed books with the audience, followed by a Q&A session and Big Book Signing, supported by Dymocks Nowra.
The morning session (11am-12.30pm) will feature bestselling and award-winning children's authors R.A. Spratt (Friday Barnes), Sue Whiting (The Book Of Chance), A. L. Tait (The Mapmaker Chronicles) and Clayton Zane-Comber (100 Remarkable Feats of Xander Maze).
During the afternoon session (1pm-2.30pm), it's the turn of authors Lisa Heidke, Meredith Jaffe, Dom Frawley, and artist/illustrator Bonnie Greene to take to the stage to share their latest releases in commercial fiction, memoir and poetry.
"The library team is looking forward to bringing local authors and readers together in a free event to celebrate books for readers of all ages," Taylor said.
Details and tickets available at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/Events-Programs.
The Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre is excited to host award-winning Brisbane-based shake & stir Theatre Company as it rehearses and remounts its production of Charlotte Brontë's iconic gothic tale, Jane Eyre, ahead of a six-month national tour.
Following a childhood spent suffering at the hands of her cruel aunt, Jane finds employment at Thornfield Hall - the impressive, mysterious home of Edward Rochester. As Jane and Rochester become inexplicably drawn to each other, dark secrets locked within the walls of Thornfield start to unravel, forcing Jane on a heart-wrenching journey toward truth and freedom.
Boldly adapted for the stage, audiences will be swept into Brontë's tale of the spirited orphan searching for love, family, and a sense of belonging.
On Tuesday, May 3, Jane Eyre director Michael Futcher and lead actress and co-adapter Nelle Lee will host an artist talk to discuss moving this much-loved story from the novel to the stage. After the performance on Saturday, May 7, Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre members are invited to stay to meet and greet with the cast.
This stunning new production, featuring original music written by multi-ARIA Award winner Sarah McLeod (The Superjesus), will set a fire blazing in your soul.
Don't miss the chance to see this exciting production before the rest of the country. Tickets are selling fast, so book today at shoalhavenentertainment.com.au or phone the box office on 4429 5757.