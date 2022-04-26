Book party better late than never Advertising Feature

Nowra Library will hang up the bunting on Saturday, April 30 to celebrate the Big (Belated) Book Launch - a party for some of the region's favourite local authors, including R. A. Spratt, Sue Whiting, Meredith Jaffe, Dom Frawley, A. L. Tait, Lisa Heidke and more.

In 2020 and 2021, many authors local to the Shoalhaven, Southern Highlands and Illawarra launched books not with a bang but with an online whimper. But those books are getting a second chance at a moment in the spotlight.

The Big (Belated) Book Launch will be hosted at Nowra Library to showcase the work of local authors and illustrators who published a book between March 2020 and December 2021. The event is sponsored by South Coast Writers Centre and is the brainchild of author Allison Tait and Shoalhaven City Council library services manager Sarah Taylor.

"When South Coast Writers Centre was looking for literary pop-up events to reignite a passion for books and reading in the local area, Sarah and I put our heads together to come up with a way to put our community in touch with as many local authors as possible," Tait said. "And what better way than to give COVID-affected books the party they deserve - with cake."

Across two sessions, each author will have the opportunity to speed-share their COVID-crushed books with the audience, followed by a Q&A session and Big Book Signing, supported by Dymocks Nowra.

The morning session (11am-12.30pm) will feature bestselling and award-winning children's authors R.A. Spratt (Friday Barnes), Sue Whiting (The Book Of Chance), A. L. Tait (The Mapmaker Chronicles) and Clayton Zane-Comber (100 Remarkable Feats of Xander Maze).

During the afternoon session (1pm-2.30pm), it's the turn of authors Lisa Heidke, Meredith Jaffe, Dom Frawley, and artist/illustrator Bonnie Greene to take to the stage to share their latest releases in commercial fiction, memoir and poetry.

"The library team is looking forward to bringing local authors and readers together in a free event to celebrate books for readers of all ages," Taylor said.