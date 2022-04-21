South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Gerringong and Jamberoo will lock horns in anticipated Group Seven season opening matchup

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 21 2022 - 6:37am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLASH OF THE TITANS: Jamberoo captain Jono Dallas (Pictured) will lead his squad to battle in the opening game off the 2022 season. Picture: David Hall

Well the wait is finally over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.