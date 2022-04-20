South Coast Register
'Five minutes to midnight': Labor MPs Fiona Phillps and Tanya Plibersek take aim at Liberals' Nowra Bypass funding

By Jorja McDonnell
Updated April 20 2022 - 8:01am, first published 2:00am
LAUNCH DAY: Fiona Phillips officially launched her re-election campaign in Nowra, joined by senior Labor MP Tanya Plibersek. Both MPs took aim at the recent federal announcement of funding for the Nowra bypass.

Senior Labor MP Tanya Plibersek has unleashed a scathing appraisal of the Liberal Party's latest announcement for Gilmore, labelling her rivals' granting of $40 million for the Nowra Bypass as a 'con job'.

