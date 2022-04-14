South Coast Register

Illawarra League firing on eight cylinders despite delayed start

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
April 14 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY TO GO: Illawarra League captains (from left) Ryan Fletcher, Wyndham Peachey, Azan Turoa, Blake Phillips, Joseph Dickson, Blake Wallace, Nesi Mataitonga and Bill Ryder at WIN Stadium. Picture: Adam McLean

It's been nearly three years since Collegians lifted the men's premiership trophy and local fans will have to endure another brief false start with the Illawarra League season kickoff pushed back a week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.