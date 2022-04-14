South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Culburra Beach's Keira Buckpitt carves up at 2022 Billabong Oz Grom Cup

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 14 2022 - 4:39am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A STAR THAT CONTINUES TO RISE: Culburra Beach's Keira Buckpitt dominated at Coffs Harbour against challenging conditions. Picture: Kurt Polock, Lighthouse Sport Photography.

Keira Buckpitt's star only continues to rise with another spectacular performance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.